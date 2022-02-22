February 22, 2022

THIS SHOULD BE FUN: Contrarian Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to headline CPAC.

Having a popular Democrat speak at the group’s main dinner, to be held Friday, is an “extraordinary event,” said a spokeswoman.

Two hours after this was posted, the dinner sold out, said CPAC boss Matt Schlapp.

Gabbard has recently roiled Democratic circles with her criticism of Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and decision to consider only a black woman for the U.S. Supreme Court. She has also blasted Vice President Kamala Harris as a weak vice president.