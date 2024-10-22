MEN, WOMEN SUFFER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AT ABOUT EQUAL RATES: That headline likely seems “off” because the standard media narrative for decades has put men in the position of virtually always being the guilty party in a domestic violence incident.

Well, time to re-think this one, according to a new study analyzed earlier this week by Wintery Knight, who explains three key points:

Scholars typically ignore violence against men committed by women: “However, there has been a paucity of studies on the severity and risk factors of IPV against men by female partners.”

Men and women commit domestic violence at roughly equal rates: “This study revealed that there is a symmetry in the experiences of physical violence between male and female victims.”

Men are the victims of more severe violence than women: “This study also revealed that male victims experience more severe violence than female victims.”

And thus another media myth bites the dust.