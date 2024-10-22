WELL, NOT WHEN MUCH OF OUR GOVERNING CLASS IS ON THE CHINESE PAYROLL: A Larger Navy is Not in the Cards. “Should the Great Pacific War come in the next decade—which I believe has a better than even chance—we will either have to decide to pass on the fight and resign ourselves to decline, or fund the fight that will find ourselves as bankrupt as the British Empire was in 1945, with a decline to follow. These debt levels simply are not economically, culturally, or morally sustainable.”