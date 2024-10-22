DON’T GET COCKY, KIDS: Roger Kimball: Why Kamala Harris will lose: There will be no Covid to save Democrats this time. Nor will there be an ‘October surprise’ damaging enough to neutralize Trump.

When you look back on the 2024 presidential election and try to understand why it was that Kamala Harris lost, there are a few things to remember. The first is that the two most important issues for American voters were the border and the cost of living.

By “the border” I do not just mean the incomplete physical barrier along our southern frontier. That structure is merely the objective correlative of a policy that has its roots in such lofty ideas as sovereignty, the meaning of citizenship and national identity.

After her coronation as the Democratic candidate in late July, Harris began to squirm and prevaricate about her appointment by Joe Biden as the “border czar.” But we have the phrase in black and white in the record of the appointment. Indeed, looking after the border was one of her main responsibilities. She failed miserably.

Millions — literally millions — of illegal immigrants poured into the country during the Biden-Harris regime. Many thousands of those millions are dangerous criminals. As I write, in late September, data from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement has revealed that, of the nearly 7.5 million people who have been slated for removal but have not been detained by ICE, 425,431 are convicted criminals and 222,141 have pending criminal charges.

Of those, 62,231 have been convicted of assault, 14,301 have been convicted of burglary, 56,533 have drug convictions, 13,099 have been convicted of homicide, and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions.

Meanwhile, Senator Josh Hawley, in a 2022 confirmation hearing with the proposed director of the TSA, asked him about the fact that the TSA accepts an arrest warrant or a detention order as a valid form of identification for illegal immigrants seeking to travel by air. Think about that the next time you are palpated by an excited TSA agent. . . .

It is not close. Donald Trump will crush Harris-Walz in November. The voter rolls are not pristine, but they are much cleaner now than they were in 2020.

I suppose that another sniper’s bullet might put an end to Trump’s part in the campaign before November 5. But even that would guarantee that Harris-Walz would lose by an even bigger margin than they would have otherwise. As I have observed elsewhere, in 2016 Trump was allowed to take office but never really allowed to take power. Nevertheless, he presided over an astonishingly successful term, marred only by the advent of Covid.

There will be no Covid to save Democrats this time. Nor will there be an “October surprise” damaging enough to neutralize Donald Trump. The public knows him too well to be shocked by another Stormy Daniels or Russia collusion fantasy. Surrounded by serious and talented people like J.D. Vance, his running mate, RFK Jr., who abandoned his own campaign to support Trump, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk and other business leaders, Donald Trump’s campaign will be like Patton’s Third Army racing across France in 1944.