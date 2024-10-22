“I’M NOT DEAD YET! I THINK I’LL GO FOR A WALK!” “SHUT UP, YOU’RE NOT FOOLING ANYONE.” Man Declared Brain Dead Wakes Up as Organs About to Be Removed. “That’s everybody’s worst nightmare, right? Being alive during surgery and knowing that someone is going to cut you open and take your body parts out?”
