HMM: Hidden Vitamin B1 Deficiencies: How Common Drugs May Be Starving Your Brain. “Brain-specific deficiencies are especially dangerous because they can occur even when our blood levels of B1 are normal, making them undetectable by standard blood tests. This hidden deficiency can quietly lead to serious, potentially fatal brain dysfunction.”
