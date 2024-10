HAHA: Put it under a hospital and Israel can’t bomb it, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take it out by other means.

IDF just went It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World on Lebanon and told everyone where Hezbollah's millions of dollars in cash and gold are hidden. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rdr0O0yvUv — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 21, 2024

“There are hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold inside the bunker right now.”