THAT’S TYPICAL: Ilya Shapiro: With SCOTUS, the Statistics Belie the Vibe: The Left laments a political Supreme Court, but it’s the liberal justices who vote in lockstep. “For the moment, the Left is only convincing itself. The Court’s approval rating is now higher than it was before it overturned Roe v. Wade, though the partisan gap has never been greater. Moreover, at a time of historically low institutional trust, the judiciary enjoys more public confidence than any other part of the federal government and significantly more than the media organizations that amplify most attacks against it.”

To be fair, nowadays people trust gas station sushi more than they trust those media organizations.