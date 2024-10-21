THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING: I gathered all the 🔥 memes about Trump and McDonald’s because America needs this.

Meanwhile, a friend writes: “What was great is how decent he is to people off the cuff. One of the people in the drive through line thanked him for looking out for ordinary people and he said you’re not ordinary. Kamala couldn’t fucking script that if she and Hollywood tried.”

Plus: “Saw a clip of Kamala saying yes she worked at McDonald’s and then she shit on them for a McDonald’s job not supporting a family.”

Related: Harsh, but not unfair.