HARRIS HASN’T CLOSED THE DEAL WITH MANY DEMS: The results of the latest Insights & Issues/TIPP Poll may well help explain growing sense of panic exhibited among media and other backers of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“Are Democrats part of that big swing? As our own I&I/TIPP Poll strongly suggests, a third of Democrats remain upset with the quality of their party’s candidate this year — and with the fact that they had no say in making Kamala Harris their candidate in the first place,” I&I reports.