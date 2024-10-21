WELL, THEY’RE NOT RUNNING A TOP-NOTCH OPERATION OVER THERE: There’s Something Odd About the Harris Campaign’s Response to Trump’s McDonald’s Visit. “Does anything about this post stand out to you? The first thing I noticed is that it came from Tim Walz, not Harris. Why is that? Harris is the one who claims to have worked at McDonald’s, yet she’s conspicuously silent on the matter. Walz, her running mate, is the one stepping in to make the noise. . . . The absence of such a direct response from Harris raises a lot of questions. It would have been much more effective if Kamala herself responded by saying, ‘Trump pretended to work at a McDonald’s; I actually worked there, yada, yada, yada.’ Last month, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Kamala, ‘At any point in your life have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun working at a McDonald’s?’ Kamala awkwardly laughed and nervously clasped her hands together and said, “I have,” but that was before Snopes fact-checked the claim and called it unproven.”