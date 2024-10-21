THE PROBLEM IS, SHE’S NOT SO SURE THAT WAS A GOOD THING: The Washington Post Editorial Board pushes Kamala Harris to pay attention to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. “Is this an issue the people are clamoring for attention to be paid to? Donald Trump paid attention to it… a year and a half ago. He thought about it on his own and made a dignified speech detailing his multi-part plan for a full-year celebration. So for the WaPo editors to bring this up is to put pressure only on Kamala Harris. Is she supposed to jump at their prodding? There’s zero hope of her sounding sincere responding to this one-sided demand.”

Plus: “Nearing the end, the historian comes out with: ‘[N]ow that I think of it, why not wear the hat and fly the flag?’ Well, for one thing, flying a U.S. flag at your house is regarded as equivalent to having a Trump yard sign. . . . So you and your fellow historians devoted yourself to telling the ‘darker story’ and now, as the people look to celebrate a big birthday, you are worried that they aren’t going frame the event around your dark story but will look to the kind of characters — the ‘darker forces’ — that you’ve been disparaging all these years? People are drawn to the good — to an uplifting idea of what the country means — and you see that very optimism as an embrace of the darkness.”