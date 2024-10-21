WILL THE HPV VACCINE PUT AN END TO THIS TREND? Throat Cancer Is Becoming an Epidemic, And Oral Sex May Be Why. The absolute risk is still comparatively low. “Behavioral trends studies show that oral sex is very prevalent in some countries. In a study that my colleagues and I conducted in almost 1,000 people having tonsillectomy for non-cancer reasons in the UK, 80 percent of adults reported practicing oral sex at some point in their lives. Yet, mercifully, only a small number of those people develop oropharyngeal cancer. Why that is, is not clear. The prevailing theory is that most of us catch HPV infections and are able to clear them completely. However, a small number of people are not able to get rid of the infection, maybe due to a defect in a particular aspect of their immune system.”