FORMER SCHUMER, SCALISE AIDES LOBBYING FOR CHINESE MILITARY: Yes, you read that correctly. A Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) investigation turned up solid evidence that former aides for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) are lobbying on behalf of firms controlled by the Chinese military.

“Nick Sutter, for instance, spent seven years working for Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell between 2011 and 2018, plus an additional nine months in Schumer’s office.

“Now, Sutter is an associate at Steptoe LLP, a large corporate influence shop in D.C., and lobbied on behalf of the Chinese military company BGI Group in 2023, disclosures show. Cantwell serves as the chairwoman of the powerful Senate Commerce Committee,” DCNF reports.