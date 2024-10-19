GOOD NEWS FOR SPACEX: U.S. government eases export controls on space technologies. “The changes would reclassify many space technologies as commercial items rather than weapons, removing commercial satellites from the U.S. Munitions List that is regulated under the highly restrictive International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), and placing them under the more flexible Commerce Control List.”
