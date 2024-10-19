OVERSOLD: Meta-analysis reveals minimal cognitive gains from antipsychotic drugs. “A systematic review and network meta-analysis of 68 studies has found no clear evidence that any specific antipsychotic significantly improves cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders compared to placebo.”

We kicked a lot of people — basically, all of them — out of residential facilities on the promise that drugs would fix them. They don’t. Some of that is because patients don’t actually take them consistently. Some of it is because the drugs don’t work.