I THINK HE’S A PERFECT SPOKESMAN: Usher joins Kamala Harris campaign as concerns over past ties to Diddy resurface. “Social media users expressed discontent with Harris’s choice, highlighting Usher’s ties to Diddy, who was recently arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.