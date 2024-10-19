THE BUREAU-TO-CRIMINALS PIPELINE: ‘Destroyed’ FBI, DEA gun parts found in criminal ‘ghost gun.’
Not the first time the federal government has armed criminals, of course.
THE BUREAU-TO-CRIMINALS PIPELINE: ‘Destroyed’ FBI, DEA gun parts found in criminal ‘ghost gun.’
Not the first time the federal government has armed criminals, of course.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.