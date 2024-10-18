ANDREW SULLIVAN: Rachel Levine Must Resign: A case study in politics and ideology overruling science. With children as victims. “The broad contours laid out in the brief were already known. But, with discovery, the specific details of private, internal emails make this medical scandal even more vivid.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.