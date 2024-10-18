YEP:
It's been a big week for the West. Starship catch. Sinwar gone. Unfortunately Washington gives the impression that its role in events has primarily been to get in the way.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 17, 2024
YEP:
It's been a big week for the West. Starship catch. Sinwar gone. Unfortunately Washington gives the impression that its role in events has primarily been to get in the way.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 17, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.