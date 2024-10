I’M SURE THE FBI WILL GET RIGHT ON THIS:

Trump supporters in PA are getting threatening letters not to vote for Trump.

“We know where you live, you are in the data base," "there is no knowing what may happen," and "your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot." pic.twitter.com/elZUq5um9k

