SETTLING ALL FAMILY BUSINESS: Morning Greatness: October 7 Mastermind Killed by Israeli Forces.
In the words of Keith Laumer, there’s nothing more peaceful than a dead troublemaker.
SETTLING ALL FAMILY BUSINESS: Morning Greatness: October 7 Mastermind Killed by Israeli Forces.
In the words of Keith Laumer, there’s nothing more peaceful than a dead troublemaker.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.