October 17, 2024

WARNING! WARNING! Our federal government has been taken over by ‘Christian Nationalists’ determined to force everybody in America to sing ‘Shout to the Lord,’ attend Wednesday night Prayer Meetings, and bring casseroles to Baptist Potluck Dinners. You MUST check out the third and concluding part of my PJMedia series this week on the Faith of the Founders.

