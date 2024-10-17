WEIRD HOW THEY ALL USE THE SAME WORD ON A REGULAR BASIS:

“Testy” is this week’s “sharp as a tack” https://t.co/DoQgTOxKRN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

Related: “Kamala evaded questions by dumping a family-style sized word salad on Baier’s head and running out the clock. The Kamala handlers describe that as testy. . .”

But it’s not a favorable description: “But the current meaning is: ‘Prone to be irritated by small checks and annoyances; impatient of being thwarted; resentful of contradiction or opposition; irascible, short-tempered, peevish, tetchy, ‘crusty.'”