October 17, 2024

WEIRD HOW THEY ALL USE THE SAME WORD ON A REGULAR BASIS:

Related: “Kamala evaded questions by dumping a family-style sized word salad on Baier’s head and running out the clock. The Kamala handlers describe that as testy. . .”

But it’s not a favorable description: “But the current meaning is: ‘Prone to be irritated by small checks and annoyances; impatient of being thwarted; resentful of contradiction or opposition; irascible, short-tempered, peevish, tetchy, ‘crusty.'”

Posted at 7:31 am by Glenn Reynolds