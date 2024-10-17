ROGER SIMON:

But assuming for the moment the polls and the more reliable prediction markets are correct and she’s a loser, something I heard last night while listening to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mark Halperin is resonating in a truly spooky, not a fun Haloweenish, manner.

Tucker asked political prognosticator Halperin what it would be like if Kamala loses. He said millions of Democrats would suffer from a psychological collapse that would create the “greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country”. The ramifications of this, including violence, will be all over society for a long time. This is no normal election.

I don’t have the expertise and certainly not the contacts of Halperin, but that has also been my observation. The time between the election and inauguration could well be fraught beyond anything we have seen this century and quite a while before. And it’s not likely to stop at the inauguration. Trump Derangement Syndrome, so manifested by Ms. Harris during the interview, is a profound mental illness not likely to go away with the snap of the finger or anybody’s vote. And with the psychotherapy community so predominantly leftist they are likely to exacerbate the situation more often then help improve it.