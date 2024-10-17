IT’S GETTING A BIT LATE: Roger Simon: Who Will the Dems Replace Kamala With? She’s done! “Apparently Kamala Harris’ handlers were gesturing wildly to Bret Baier to cut things short during his interview of the vice president Wednesday evening. Good idea—this was a fiasco beyond comprehension. Well, not completely beyond comprehension because we’ve already seen the Biden v. Trump debate.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.