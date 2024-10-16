OKAY, THAT IS THE STUPIDEST TRIGGER WARNING YET: I’ll show them ‘triggered’.
Next up: contains humans. Might contain depictions of mammals. Terrestrial fauna might be mentioned….
OKAY, THAT IS THE STUPIDEST TRIGGER WARNING YET: I’ll show them ‘triggered’.
Next up: contains humans. Might contain depictions of mammals. Terrestrial fauna might be mentioned….
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.