FREE SPEECH AT UCAL? The National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement at the University of California claims to stand for restoring appreciation on campus for the value of freedom of speech and thought. But, as James Rushmore reports today on Racket News, the center’s role in the despicable silencing of Dr. Scott Atlas during the Covid Pandemic points to a different conclusion.
