THE FEDERALIST’S FORGOTTEN TRIO: Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay were already well-known throughout America with publication of “The Federalist Papers,” owing to their respective roles in bringing about the Declaration of Independence and the writing of the Constitution. Their collected essays were critical to winning adoption of the proposed new government in New York and Virginia.

But Hamilton, Madison and Jay are undoubtedly just names to most Americans these days, thanks to the anti-American Left’s march through the institutions, especially on the college campuses and in the public schools. If the trio is known at all, it is most likely as tools of white oppression.

In fact, as I show in my PJMedia column today, Part 2 of 3 on America’s biggest secret — that the Christian faith helped shape the Founders understanding of individual liberty, republican government and the future of the country — Christianity wasn’t the only influence but it certainly was a decisive one.

Compared to a Patrick Henry, John Witherspoon or Benjamin Rush, the Federalist authors are not known, where they are still known at all today, as being especially “religious.” Even so, check out today’s column for examples of how Hamilton, Madison and Jay viewed the Christian understanding of divine sovereignty in political affairs.

By the way, tomorrow’s third installment will demonstrate that this understanding of the important role of faith for the Founders is not even remotely related to the Talking Point trash the Left is peddling as “Christian Nationalism,” nor is it linked to the “dominionist” view espoused by some from among the Reformed tradition.