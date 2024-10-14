AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD:
Kamala Courts Indigenous Voters By Telling Crowd She Grew Up In A Middle-Class Teepee https://t.co/y8RSEZAXAm pic.twitter.com/DiIPU158DK
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 14, 2024
AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD:
Kamala Courts Indigenous Voters By Telling Crowd She Grew Up In A Middle-Class Teepee https://t.co/y8RSEZAXAm pic.twitter.com/DiIPU158DK
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 14, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.