FRANKLIN GRAHAM TO HEAD FEMA: It would be such a drastic step down for him, but the Samaritan’s Purse founder and chief always seems to be several steps ahead of the bureaucrats at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

And, since FEMA is itself a bureaucratic disaster area of the first magnitude, I suggest in my latest PJMedia column, that perhaps it’s time to appeal to Graham to take a leave of absence for some public service?