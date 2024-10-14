EASING INTO THE 21ST CENTURY: Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi First Ride: Surviving a Trip in Tesla’s First Self-Driving Car. We didn’t ask what to do if the Cybercab started veering off-course. But we didn’t need to. “Yet myriad questions remain about the Tesla Cybercab’s viability. If its abilities are founded on software similar to the Full Self Driving system we frequently use on surface streets and highways, that’s overtly sketchy if there’s indeed no way for a human to intervene should the need arise. Our Model Y’s Full Self Driving constantly makes decisions that range from careless to dangerously moronic. It forces us to stay vigilant and remain ready to catch it out when it, for example, enters an intersection as the light turns red and creates gridlock, or misreads a speed limit sign and aggressively decelerates in the middle of flowing freeway traffic.”