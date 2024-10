HYPOCRISY IS THE TRIBUTE THAT VICE PAYS TO VIRTUE:

Democrats spend every waking hour for 3 1/2 years demonizing white men and blaming them for all of society’s ills.

Then they spend six months drinking beer and posing with rifles to desperately win their vote. pic.twitter.com/ZEc4XmHgzR

— Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) October 12, 2024