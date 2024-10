ELMER FUDD HAD BETTER GUN-HANDLING SKILLS:

Tim Walz’s pheasant hunt photo op isn’t going so well pic.twitter.com/Gyxksfz466 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2024

That outfit is also obviously straight from the store. That’s also indicative of awful staff work. Competent staff would have dirtied it up and run it through the washer/dryer cycle a few times, at least, so it wasn’t obvious that this was the first time he’s ever worn it.