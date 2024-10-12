CONSEQUENCES: Students who invaded Stanford president’s office and injured cop slapped with felony charges: Anti-Israel activists took over a building at Stanford University and thoroughly vandalized it before being arrested on Wednesday.. “The protesters are facing felony charges, and seniors in the group will not be allowed to graduate. . . . The activists, who included 11 current students, left graffiti throughout the Main Quad before barricading themselves in the office building, such as ‘Death 2 US,’ ‘F*** Amerikkka,’ and ‘Kill Cops.'”

It’s important to end the leftist culture of impunity.