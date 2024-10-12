CULTURE IS UPSTREAM OF POLITICS: MAGA songstress targets ‘war on men’ in latest viral tune.

The country singer who created MAGA’s theme song in “Trump Won” and had former President Donald Trump mouthing the words in her viral hit “The Chosen One” is targeting the so-called war on men in her latest tune.

Natasha Owens, whose “Trump Won” hit No. 2 on Billboard’s country chart, has just released “Gimme a Cowboy,” her team told Secrets.

In it, Owens sings about seeking a traditional relationship: “I’ll be the woman, you be the man, just like the good Lord planned.”

In a statement, Owens said she feels that today’s culture is quickly becoming anti-family and anti-male with its heightened focus on transgender efforts.