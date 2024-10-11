OOPS: Rust Armorer In More Gun Trouble. “Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the movie Rust who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for actor Alec Baldwin shooting the movie’s cinematographer to death with a prop gun during filming, has again found herself in a New Mexico courtroom thanks to damning evidence found on her cell phone during the Rust investigation. According to a report at theguardian.com, when investigators searched Gutierrez-Reed’s cellphone during the Rust investigation, they found a video of her with a handgun in the bathroom of a bar. In the self-filmed video, shot a few weeks before the movie’s filming began, she explained how she snuck the prohibited firearm into the establishment.”

So she’s basically just a moron. It’s a bad idea to have morons in charge of guns.