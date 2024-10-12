ED MORRISSEY: WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS? “Even on vacation, some topics just demand attention. And the weirdest video by a sitting governor ever definitely qualifies.”

Basically, we’re left with three versions of Hell from which to choose an explanation:

Whitmer and Plank want to create a cult by which Whitmer and Kamala Harris are high priestesses and everyone else is subservient to them

Whitmer and Plank are attacking Catholics and Christians in order to promote Kamala Harris and the radical queer agenda

Whitmer and Plank are big fans of submissive porn themes and think they should apply to politics.

So which fresh Hell is this?

Note: These are not mutually exclusive options, either.