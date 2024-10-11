OUR WORTHLESS RULING CLASS: FEMA and the Cultural Illnesses of the Age.

There are jobs that put people in daily contact with misery and despair and spiraling disorder, and all of the people who work in those jobs favor an affect of something that looks like boredom. If you’re an emergency room nurse or a homicide detective, you’re going to talk to people who sob and scream. They’re scared and in pain, so they’re in a state of emotional dysregulation. The worst day of their lives is your Tuesday shift. You know this, so you don’t descend into emotional dysregulation with them. You’re the person whose role is to enter disorder and make some degree of order.

So the disgusting performances of FEMA director Deanne Criswell and her boss, the relentlessly gormless Alejandro Mayorkas, are pathological in a way that I hadn’t imagined seeing.