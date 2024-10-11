THE NEW SPACE RACE: Shijian-19 reusable satellite lands after 2 weeks in space. “China’s first retrievable and reusable satellite returned to Earth late Thursday following two weeks of experiments in low Earth orbit. . . . The Shijian-19 mission is part of China’s broader space program, which includes ambitious plans for deep space exploration, a range of experiments aboard the Tiangong space station, and advancements in reusable space technologies.”

Its cargo: Breeding experiments. “China has a strong interest in space breeding of crops. Exposure to space conditions is thought to accelerate genetic mutations that may enhance crop resilience and productivity. With relatively little arable land, China aims to increase crop yields and agricultural output.”