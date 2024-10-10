THIS SOUNDS PRETTY INSURRECTION-Y TO ME: Axios: Some top Dems won’t commit to certifying a Trump win.

House Democrats railed against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for hedging on whether a GOP-controlled House would certify a Kamala Harris victory. But some of their senior members are playing a similar game.

Why it matters: Those Democrats are trapped between their deep distrust of Donald Trump and their vigorous denunciations of any election challenges in the years since the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump “is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we’re talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments,” asserted Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

Democratic leaders, however, seem fully prepared to certify a Trump victory – making potential dissenters a small minority.

What they’re saying: Raskin, the House Oversight Committee ranking member and former Jan. 6 committee member who objected to Trump electors in 2017, told Axios in an interview that if Trump “won a free, fair and honest election, then we would obviously accept it.”