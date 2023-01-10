January 10, 2023

NEW STUDY DEBUNKS HILLARY CLINTON’S FAVORITE CONSPIRACY THEORY:

Never mind that a two-year probe conducted by Robert Mueller proved Democrats’ ‘Russian collusion’ conspiracy theory not to be true. Never mind that the recent release of Trump’s tax returns also showed it not to be true.

Now, even the Washington Post is saying it’s not true!

When Mueller came up empty-handed in 2019, disappointed Democrats still insisted that Russia had used trolls or bots on social media to steer the election toward Trump. Yet, the Washington Post’s Tim Starks reported on Monday (emphasis added), “Russian influence operations on Twitter in the 2016 presidential election reached relatively few users, most of whom were highly partisan Republicans, and the Russian accounts had no measurable impact in changing minds or influencing voter behavior, according to a study out this morning.”