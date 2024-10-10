JOHN LUCAS: The “National Security Leaders for America” Expose Themselves as Partisan Agents. Well, that’s been clear since at least 2016.

Be so-called “National Security Leaders for America” (NSL4A) have done it again. This time they have waded into state elections for national offices. They do so based upon the false representation that they are motivated purely by patriotism and an unblemished desire to protect the national security. They purport to be non-partisan.

Hogwash.

This article complements my article of October 6, “Fall in Line, You Proles,” which analyzed a letter from these self-proclaimed “National Security Leaders” trashing President Trump and endorsing Vice President Harris for president. In that article, I noted that although NSL4A holds itself out as non-partisan and motivated purely by nothing more than its members’ unblemished motives as American patriots, it is, in fact, a partisan organization.

Although NSL4A claims that its members are “Republicans, Democrats, and Independents,” that implication of non-partisanship is a sham. As I shall show below, their pretense to be mere “public servants” who are not loyal “to any one individual or party,” is not true. Then when they use that supposed neutral status to promote particular candidates, it is a fraud upon the American People to whom they address their letter.