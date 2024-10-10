REGIME MEDIA, AND NOT EVEN COMPETENT REGIME MEDIA: CBS 60 Minutes Scandals Pile Up.

FLASHBACK: CBS NEWS LIES:

Here are the two different 60 Minutes edits layered on top of each other in full. You will hear where Whitaker's questions line up, and the different edited answers from Harris. SC 1842 (bottom) is what aired on Monday night.

SC 1843.5 (top) is what the Face the Nation X account… pic.twitter.com/FEuQp2o0kn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2024

“Besides inserting a different response from Harris, CBS edited out everything about Harris defending Israel from Hamas and Hezbollah and their right to do so,” Miller continued. “The tracks time up almost exactly. This was not ‘edited for time’ as CBS and 60 Minutes will likely claim.”

UPDATE (From Ed): Miller ponders if the CBS edits dovetail with their massive anti-Israel bias, as exposed in their ongoing struggle session with Tony Dokoupil over his grievous crime of committing actual journalism by interviewing Ta-Nehisi Coates:

UPDATE (9:19 pm) John Nolte makes the connection: CBS Corruption – Anchor Shamed for Coates Interview, ‘60 Minutes’ Rigs Kamala Interview. “If CBS had released the full, unedited transcript, Kamala’s word salad answer would be found elsewhere in the transcript, and it’s not. So this is not an unedited transcript. This is the Kamala Harris Campaign-Approved Transcript. And let us never forget that this is the same CBS News and 60 Minutes that still hasn’t retracted its lies about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation. So, to sum things up, if you gently ask an antisemitic leftist like Ta-Nehisi Coates a few challenging questions, CBS News will publicly shame you until you buckle. But if you rig an interview to make a Democrat look smarter than she is, that’s a-okay. Antisemites and Democrats sure got it good…Especially at CBS.”

Reminder: It was CBS that tried to flip the 2004 election with an (obviously) phony memo about George W. Bush’s military service.