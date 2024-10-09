UNIVERSITIES ARE DOING EDUCATION BADLY. But is it even more purposeful than we suspected? Repeating what should be taught in K-12 means “students receive insufficient instruction in their ‘specialization’ area, thereby creating a felt need to pursue further study at the graduate level”–which brings in more cash.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.