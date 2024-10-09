I DONATED CONVALESCENT PLASMA REGULARLY FOR SIX MONTHS AFTER I HAD COVID IN LATE 2020: Missed COVID Lifesaver: Johns Hopkins Reveals How Plasma Therapy Could Have Saved Thousands. “A new study led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health estimates that widespread use of convalescent plasma, especially among outpatients at high risk for severe disease and hospitalized patients in the early stages of their admission, could have saved thousands of lives in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Plus: “If 15% of outpatients had received convalescent plasma, the authors estimate that between 85,268 and 227,377 hospitalizations would have been avoided. If 75% of outpatients received convalescent plasma, between 426,331 and 1,136,880 hospitalizations would have been avoided.”

People in my area used it, but there was a distinct lack of enthusiasm among the medical community as a whole. That lack of enthusiasm appears to have been mistaken.