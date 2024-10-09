POSSIBLY THE DUMBEST MEME I’VE EVER SEEN ON FACEBOOK, WHICH IS SAYING SOMETHING: “In a world full of Elon Musks, be Dolly Parton.”

First, the world is not full of Elon Musks. There is exactly one. China has spent the last decade trying to find an Elon among its gigantic population and has utterly failed. He is, at present, a unique talent.

Second, Dolly is an entertainer. Being appealing to people — especially middle class white women, where this meme flourishes — is her entire job. She’s very good at it.

Elon builds things that no one has done before, like revolutionary rockets and satellites that can deliver cellphone service to disaster areas that have been entirely cut off. That’s his job, and he’s at least as good at it as Dolly is at hers. Appealing to middle class women isn’t his job. Dolly can’t build rockets, and I suspect Elon can’t sing very well. Each has their own competence.

Of course, this dumb meme has its roots in Democrats’ dislike of (hatred for?) Musk ever since he bought Twitter and wrecked their global censorship efforts, and in middle class women’s general vague contempt for tech nerds. Which makes it both dumb and hateful, something that Dolly might not approve.