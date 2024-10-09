SCIENCE: Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for work on proteins. “Baker designed a new protein in 2003 and his research group has since produced one imaginative protein creation after another, including proteins that can be used as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nanomaterials and tiny sensors, the Nobel committee said. Hassabis and Jumper created an artificial intelligence model that has been able to predict the structure of virtually all the 200 million proteins that researchers have identified, the committee added.”