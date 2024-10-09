HOW COULD THEY HAVE MISSED RYAN ROUTH? That is the question that demands answers after reading “From Hawaii to Florida: Tracing Ryan Routh’s Path to Attempted Trump Assassination,” by Janice Hisle, Samantha Pointer and Arjun Singh of The Epoch Times. You won’t find anywhere a more comprehensive, revelatory examination of the deranged man who was within a heartbeat of pulling the trigger and killing Donald Trump.

Here’s just one small vignette among the many details the reporting trio gathered in their deep-dive into Routh’s life, from humanitarian aid worker Chelsea Walsh, who may well have known the man better than anybody else:

“As a nurse, Walsh said she is trained to look for indicators of emotional, personality, or mental disorders. Walsh opined that she saw such signs in Routh, including a lack of empathy.

“When a panhandler insistently sought money, Routh’s reaction stunned her. ‘He kicked the homeless guy in the town square,’ she said. Yet Routh had repeatedly proclaimed that a desire to help his fellow man inspired him to travel to Ukraine, 8,000 miles from his transplanted home in Hawaii.”

Walsh was so disturbed by by what she knew of Routh that she returned to the U.S. from Ukraine and immediately spent an hour relaying her concerns to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official:

“She recalls the official telling her that foreign issues were outside his agency’s purview; its work is limited to ‘threats to national security.’ To that, Walsh says she responded: ‘Well, then you guys need to keep an eye on Ryan Routh, because he’s a ticking time bomb. He’s coming back [to the U.S.], and he lives in Hawaii.’

“The official ‘kind of nodded,’ Walsh said. He took copies of Walsh’s ID and a notebook. ‘He said that he would pass the information on to, you know, whoever in the intelligence community,’ Walsh recalled.”

Go read the whole thing, you will, as Glenn says, want to just keep scrolling.