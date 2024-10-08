YES. Eric Cowperthwaite: Trust in Voting Is Absolutely Necessary. “The controls over voting today are no different than in 1960’s Chicago. In fact, with early voting and mail-in voting and mail-in voter registration, arguably it is easier to commit fraud now than in 1960. . . . But here’s what we do know. Americans, ALL Americans, need to be able to trust their elections. And that means we need some changes. We can’t have elections where one party doesn’t trust the other to not cheat. So, put the controls in place to prevent or reduce cheating and give us back our trust. Voter ID, vote on the day of the election, vote in person, register in person with proof of citizenship. No electronic voting machines. Paper trail records of casting a vote. These are not hardships, they are part of the privilege of participating in a representative democracy. It won’t happen for 2024. But it can happen for 2028. Let’s demand it be so.”